After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland Starred In One Of Apple TV's Biggest Flops

Holland likely hoped "The Crowded Room" would be the show that finally proved his dramatic worth. But a 33% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes quickly dashed those hopes.

Writing for CNN, Brian Lowry criticized the "bleak gimmickry" of the show, and thought that Danny Sullivan was a "showy role for Holland" that ultimately failed to take advantage of "his boyish likability and charisma." Similarly, /Film's own Marshall Shaffer thought "The Crowded Room" miscast Holland and Amanda Seyfried, noting how the former had seemingly mistaken "trauma for drama." Robert Lloyd of the Los Angeles Times was also unimpressed overall, even while he found much to like in the series. "The performances are good; the production values are high; the dialogue is well-written," he wrote, before ultimately concluding: "Some things make enough sense for one of Goldsman's Dan Brown adaptations, but not really enough for a series that wants to engage in real-world problems and pathologies." Like many of his peers, Lloyd criticized the length of the series, which in his opinion was "padded with extraneous material" and "scenes that run longer than necessary."

That said, a few critics liked the show. The Boston Globe's Matthew Gilbert called the series "a heartfelt portrait of mental illness from an array of viewpoints," and "10 episodes of haunting shadows and, perhaps, in the corners of the story, cracks of light." Holland's dramatic talents have never really been in question. It's not that he can't do drama, it's that he has never really found the right venue for his those abilities, and "The Crowded Room" was yet another mistake in that regard. Now, having conquered the box office and won over critics with "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," things might be changing.