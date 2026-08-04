Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Already Setting Up Jean Grey's Darkest Storyline

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

While "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" makes the identity of Sadie Sink's character into its central twist, the most dedicated Marvel fans weren't surprised by the answer. Sink is the redheaded telepath Jean Grey, specifically a version who hasn't joined the X-Men yet.

On July 31, the same day that "Brand New Day" opened, it was reported Marvel Studios has cast Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, a beloved "X-Men" antiheroine. If that's not a signal Marvel Studios is banking its future on the mutants (perhaps hopeful after the success of the animated revival series "X-Men '97"), I don't know what is.

But while Marvel fans may have expected Jean to be in the film, her role still carries a shocking twist: Jean doesn't team up with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) against some greater foe, she is the main antagonist of the movie. She has sympathetic reasons, wanting to rescue her sister Sara (Olivia Booth-Ford) from the Department of Damage Control and then lashing out when she learns Sara already died during human experimentation. But she still tears apart big chunks of New York City in the process.

Jean spends the first half of the movie hidden, taunting Spider-Man via living puppets strung up by her telepathy. In the third act, Peter has to talk her down from murder and convince her other people are worth saving. Her traumatic backstory sets up mutants to be feared, hated, and hunted, and could suggest the MCU's X-Men will all be troubled youngsters who need Professor X's guidance.

Crucially, though, Marvel fans know that Jean Grey has a dark side. Watching "Brand New Day," it's easy to see how this Jean could eventually let power transform her into a horrifying evil — the Dark Phoenix.