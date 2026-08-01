One Spider-Man: Brand New Day Scene Was Inspired By Peter Parker's Comic Book Death

This article contains massive spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

There was a scene towards the end of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" where I thought, "Are they really going to do it?" By that I mean, I wondered if Marvel and Sony were going to kill off Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

As many fans guessed, Sadie Sink's mystery character is the MCU's Jean Grey, but this is before Jean ever became an X-Man. When she's captured by superhuman oversight agency Damage Control and learns they already killed her sister Sara (Olivia Booth-Ford), Jean snaps. She uses her telepathy to hold whole blocks of New York City frozen in place. As Spider-Man tries and eventually succeeds in talking her down, Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) takes matters into his own hands. He sets up a sniper rifle from a rooftop to shoot Jean. Peter, thanks to his Spider-Sense, senses the bullet coming, so he pushes Jean out of the way and takes the shot himself.

Now, "Brand New Day" ultimately doesn't go through with this. It wants you to think Peter may die, but he narrowly comes through, with some assistance from Jean's powers. But my own Spider-Sense went off because I knew that, in Brian Michael Bendis' "Ultimate Spider-Man," this basic situation is how Peter really did die.

For reasons not worth getting into here, in "Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man" #157 (by Bendis and Mark Bagley), the Punisher is about to shoot Captain America with a sniper rifle. Spider-Man pushes Cap out of the way and gets shot himself. Peter probably could've lived, if he hadn't gotten separated from Cap, and then learned that the Green Goblin was leading several super-villains to Aunt May's house to kill all of Peter's loved ones. Peter thus forced himself to go battle his greatest enemies while already critically wounded, and thus "Ultimate Spider-Man" #160 concluded "The Death of Spider-Man."