House Of The Dragon Season 3 Finally Reveals Helaena Targaryen's Dragon Dreamfyre

The night is dark and full of spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 7.

"House of the Dragon" is fast approaching its conclusion, with Season 4 set to bring the series to an end. Even so, there's still a whole lot more story to cover, which makes one wonder if this show will ultimately stick the landing. The seventh and latest episode of Season 3 places several crucial pieces on the board, revealing the true colors of the dragon-riding Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) and raising questions about the Mistress of Whispers, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno). At the same time, it feels like the episode goes in circles when it comes to Alice Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her side quest to murder her own son, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

But who cares about any of that, because the latest episode is all about the dragons! With only nine episodes left in the entire show, "House of the Dragon" spends a significant amount of time this week reminding you about the series' real stars, i.e. the adorable little flying nukes that will tragically go extinct because of the Dance of the Dragons. Season 3 has already given us some great dragon action (mostly in the opening episode via the Battle of the Gullet), but Episode 7 ramps things up by finally revealing a much-anticipated dragon that has inexplicably been absent until now: Dreamfyre.

Dreamfyre, you see, is a 100 year old, beautiful blue dragon with silvery horns that is bonded to Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) and is by far the prettiest dragon we've ever seen in Westeros (making her previous absence that much more confounding). Unfortunately, she only appears for roughly 20 seconds and in a dream sequence, no less. But still, it counts!