Paul Newman's Only Sci-Fi Movie Was A Legendary Flop With A Fascinating Premise

In cinematic terms, science fiction is usually equated with adventure, optimism, excitement, and so on. This is thanks to how popular sci-fi became following the seismic success of George Lucas' "Star Wars." While "Star Wars" helped influence hundreds of adventure-filled sci-fi films that followed, one casualty of its success was the trend of social commentary-heavy, incredibly bleak science-fiction movies that dominated the genre during the first half of the 1970s. Films such as "Silent Running," "Logan's Run," "The Omega Man," "Zardoz," and others presented visions of the future that were as bizarre as they were oppressive, which doubled as a reflection of the social turmoil seen during the 1960s. While films set in a dark post-apocalyptic future have never died out, the tone of these movies unmistakably shifted after "Star Wars," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and the like.

That's one big reason why "Quintet" was a massive flop when it was released in theaters in February of 1979. The film was the first and only sci-fi movie to star Paul Newman, and it was only one of two science-fiction films directed by Robert Altman (the other being a pre-moon-landing space-race drama, "Countdown," in 1967). "Quintet" was a failure both critically and commercially, in part because the film is harsh, unpleasant, and grim, with Altman's stylistic choices being as challenging and alienating as ever.

Yet its premise is fascinating: it takes place in a post-apocalyptic ice age where a board game known as Quintet is played by some of the only surviving humans. The rules are simple: if you die in the game, you have to die in real life. Though the film is hard to track down and isn't a breezy watch, it's one of the most underrated sci-fi movies ever made.