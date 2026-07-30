This Gruesome 2026 Shark Movie On Prime Video Is An Instant Streaming Hit

"The Devil's Mouth" follows five college friends (played by Kathryn Newton, Lana Condor, Gavin Casalegno, Nico Hiraga, and Tommi Rose). During a vacation in Thailand, the gang sign up for a guided swim through the titular underwater cave system. Things start out well enough, with the group enjoying their yacht trip prior to diving into the caves. But it turns out a storm the week prior filled the caves with sea creatures, and while almost all of them perished, one determined bull shark survived. Probably not the best time to get trapped in the caves, then. But that's exactly what happens.

The shark isn't the only threat to the group. Longstanding resentments and some toxic personalities mean the crew struggle to work together to escape the apex predator hunting them. Things only get worse as the ordeal goes on, with the group fracturing under the pressure.

Is "The Devil's Mouth" one of the best shark movies of all time? No. Has it won over the streaming crowds? Yes. The movie hit Prime Video on July 29, 2026, and, per FlixPatrol, immediately hit the streamer's video charts in 50 countries around the world. At the time of writing, "The Devil's Mouth" ranks at number three on the movie chart and number five on the overall chart, which isn't a bad debut. But it's also proved popular worldwide, hitting number one on the movies chart in Finland, The Netherlands, The Philippines, and Spain. Somehow, it's even number one on the overall chart in Belgium, The Philippines, and Poland.