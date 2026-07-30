This Gruesome 2026 Shark Movie On Prime Video Is An Instant Streaming Hit
If you find yourself hopelessly scrolling through the streaming apps this week, consider Prime Video's latest. The streamer is offering you the chance to watch the guy from "The Summer I Turned Pretty" and the gal from the "To All the Boys" films get menaced by a massive bull shark. "The Devil's Mouth" is a survival thriller that stars Gavin Casalegno and Lana Condor as college students who, along with their other college friends, find themselves trapped in an underground cave system with a hungry shark. It doesn't have the best reviews, but Prime Video subscribers appear to be enjoying it.
Shark movies are having a moment. At the same time "The Devil's Mouth" debuted on Prime Video, horror action thriller "Above & Below" hit digital services. What's more, both films come in the wake of "The Bay," which followed "Deep Blue Sea" director Renny Harlin's return to shark movies with "Deep Water." Meanwhile, earlier this year, Netflix delivered a shark disaster flick that was everything we wanted it to be with "Thrash," and now we have "The Devil's Mouth."
The film is directed by Jeff Wadlow, who previously helmed 2013's "Kick-Ass 2" and Blumhouse's horror getaway reboot "Fantasy Island." The latter didn't go over too well with critics, and Wadlow's latest isn't faring much better, having earned a 38% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score for "The Devil's Mouth" ain't great either at 21%. Still, a few critics actually liked it, and Prime Video users seem to be having a good time with it, having sent this specific shark movie to the top of the service's worldwide streaming charts.
The Devil's Mouth is a global hit on Prime Video
"The Devil's Mouth" follows five college friends (played by Kathryn Newton, Lana Condor, Gavin Casalegno, Nico Hiraga, and Tommi Rose). During a vacation in Thailand, the gang sign up for a guided swim through the titular underwater cave system. Things start out well enough, with the group enjoying their yacht trip prior to diving into the caves. But it turns out a storm the week prior filled the caves with sea creatures, and while almost all of them perished, one determined bull shark survived. Probably not the best time to get trapped in the caves, then. But that's exactly what happens.
The shark isn't the only threat to the group. Longstanding resentments and some toxic personalities mean the crew struggle to work together to escape the apex predator hunting them. Things only get worse as the ordeal goes on, with the group fracturing under the pressure.
Is "The Devil's Mouth" one of the best shark movies of all time? No. Has it won over the streaming crowds? Yes. The movie hit Prime Video on July 29, 2026, and, per FlixPatrol, immediately hit the streamer's video charts in 50 countries around the world. At the time of writing, "The Devil's Mouth" ranks at number three on the movie chart and number five on the overall chart, which isn't a bad debut. But it's also proved popular worldwide, hitting number one on the movies chart in Finland, The Netherlands, The Philippines, and Spain. Somehow, it's even number one on the overall chart in Belgium, The Philippines, and Poland.
The Devil's Mouth might just be better than the reviews suggest
Clearly, "The Devil's Mouth" has something to it, even if that 38% RT score dwells like a ticked off bull shark just below the surface. All the same, a couple of the "top critics" on RT apparently enjoyed it. Benjamin Lee of The Guardian, for instance, gave it three stars and maintained that the toxicity of the friends in the film added "more than just body parts to the water." The Los Angeles Times' Mary McNamara was similarly complimentary, calling the movie "great fun to watch" and writing, "At a time when cataloging travel woes have become such a big part of the cultural conversation, it offers the ultimate escape."
Still, the bad reviews are pretty scathing. Jacob Oller of the AV Club criticized the "grating dialogue and doggy-paddle pace," and The Age's Jared Richards called it a "bland horror" that's "ugly in all the wrong ways." That said, those few positive reviews and the film's streaming success suggests "The Devil's Mouth" might be destined to become an underrated shark movie. At the very least, those still upset with the worst things Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) did on "The Summer I Turned Pretty" might enjoy seeing the guy pursued by a ruthless killing machine. Otherwise, the only way to know for sure whether you'll side with the negative or positive reviews is to watch the movie for yourself on Prime Video. Alternatively, it's not like there's a shortage of shark movies in 2026.