Hulk's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role Explained (And What It Means For Avengers)

Spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" to follow.

Poor Peter Parker has never really had a proper solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sure, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and the MCU "Spider-Man" movies that came before it are all clearly stories about his development and growth as a man and as a superhero. That being said, each and every single one of these films pairs Tom Holland's Peter with another major MCU character. "Homecoming" is all about Peter and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), while "Far From Home" is about Peter and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), even though the latter turned out not to be a hero. Then there's "No Way Home," which pairs Peter with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and two other Peter Parkers (Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire).

Now, "Brand New Day" sees Peter joining forces with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and battling the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Except, this is not a bug. One of the best things about this overall excellent movie is that its special cameos and small appearances help make its narrative feel more organic than forced, and Mark Ruffalo showing up as Bruce Banner/Hulk is one of the best examples.

We've known Spider-Man was going to fight the Hulk in "Brand New Day" for months, along with the fact that Bruce somehow managed to turn fully human again (a plot point that was established by the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"). Still, his actual role in "Brand New Day" is fantastic, and it's arguably his best portrayal in the MCU since "Avengers: Age of Ultron." What's more, it offers some hints about the character's future when it comes to the next two "Avengers" movies.