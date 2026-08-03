Quote Of The Day By Jack Nicholson: '...You Have To Reach Beyond Yourself'

When Jack Nicholson disappeared from Hollywood, it was as if he could see the future. The actor told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2013, "I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people." But this screen icon, who'd maintained his status as such since the 1960s, had what he called a "chilling thought:" "Maybe people in their twenties and thirties don't actually want to be moved anymore." That will almost certainly never be the case, but in an age where "Harry Potter" reboots and live-action Disney remakes abound, it's hard to say he was completely off the mark.

The truth is, Nicholson had been suspicious of such a cultural shift since the 1980s back when he saw "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and became convinced true creativity within the film industry was dying. Nicholson's hate for what is otherwise regarded as a beloved '80s classic might seem baffling, but it speaks to the oft-overlooked truth about one of the last true movie stars. Jack Nicholson was much more thoughtful than his roguish reputation might suggest.

The actor, who got his start in B-movies in the 1960s before breaking through with 1969's "Easy Rider," maintained an intellectual interest in acting throughout his rise to stardom. The man whom Kim Basinger once called "the most highly sexed human being" she'd ever met, and who earned a reputation for acting bizarre a little too well, was always far more cerebral than audiences realized. In interviews, he was often insightful in a way that would surprise anyone who knew him only from his most widely-recognized performances. In one such instance from 1986, he proved why he was always much more than just a movie star and, in fact, had the heart of a true artist.