Who Voices Peter Parker's AI Assistant E.V. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
If you're reading this right now, there's a good chance you just got out of your showing of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and your brain is currently reeling over the possibilities left by the ending. Yes, the mutant telepath Jean Grey is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after that Sadie Sink reveal. Tom Holland's Peter Parker still may be the franchise's most down-on-his-luck hero, but at least the tides appear to be turning as he prepares for his next appearance — whether that be in "Avengers: Doomsday" or (more likely) "Secret Wars." But the most burning question of all is much more crucial to everything that comes next.
That, of course, would be who the heck was voicing Peter's AI assistant throughout the film? Meet E.V., Peter's newest digital friend following Karen (voiced by the great Jennifer Connelly) in the previous "Spider-Man" films. This time, rather than a hand-me-down from the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), it appears E.V. is entirely Peter's own creation. She helps him with his scientific research, supplements his natural spider-sense abilities with some timely alerts, and even does the grunt work on a screenplay level of providing some basic exposition when we need it.
But if that voice sounded oddly familiar, well, it should have. As it so happens, E.V. is voiced by none other than Naomi Watts, continuing Marvel and Sony's tradition of finding some serious talent for what's essentially just a few hours worth of work in a recording booth. What's really fun, however, is that this actually marks a reunion (of sorts) with Holland. How's that for some clever casting?
Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't the first time Tom Holland and Naomi Watts have co-starred together
Look, Peter Parker's life can't be all that bad if he has Naomi Watts talking in his ear all day in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The latest joint Marvel/Sony blockbuster has several surprises up its sleeve, but we only have our eyes (and ears) set on one: the voice of Peter's friendly neighborhood AI assistant E.V, which previously-released script pages revealed to be his only real "friend" at this point. As with Karen in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," this tool at Spidey's disposal helps him through some serious jams. Much like with the extra layers to Jennifer Connelly's casting (who's married to fellow Marvel alum and former AI assistant, Paul Bettany, aka Jarvis/Vision), Watts adds another fun connection between herself and Tom Holland.
As much as Holland may now be synonymous with Spider-Man, have you by any chance caught one of his earlier roles? While I will always have a soft spot for his performances in James Gray's "The Lost City of Z" and Steven Knight's "Locke" (albeit in a voice role), audiences at large were first introduced to the future Spidey in J.A. Bayona's tsunami survival drama "The Impossible" in 2014. Widely considered his best performance, the movie also has the interesting wrinkle of starring some name-brand talent alongside Holland — Ewan McGregor and, yes, Naomi Watts as his parents. The disaster movie was obviously the one that landed him on the Hollywood map in the first place.
Did that also factor into the decision to get Watts to provide another authority figure (so to speak) in the "Spider-Man" sequel? We won't know unless Kevin Feige or director Destin Daniel Cretton confirms this one way or another. Until then, "Brand New Day" is now playing in theaters.