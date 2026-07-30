Who Voices Peter Parker's AI Assistant E.V. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

If you're reading this right now, there's a good chance you just got out of your showing of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and your brain is currently reeling over the possibilities left by the ending. Yes, the mutant telepath Jean Grey is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after that Sadie Sink reveal. Tom Holland's Peter Parker still may be the franchise's most down-on-his-luck hero, but at least the tides appear to be turning as he prepares for his next appearance — whether that be in "Avengers: Doomsday" or (more likely) "Secret Wars." But the most burning question of all is much more crucial to everything that comes next.

That, of course, would be who the heck was voicing Peter's AI assistant throughout the film? Meet E.V., Peter's newest digital friend following Karen (voiced by the great Jennifer Connelly) in the previous "Spider-Man" films. This time, rather than a hand-me-down from the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), it appears E.V. is entirely Peter's own creation. She helps him with his scientific research, supplements his natural spider-sense abilities with some timely alerts, and even does the grunt work on a screenplay level of providing some basic exposition when we need it.

But if that voice sounded oddly familiar, well, it should have. As it so happens, E.V. is voiced by none other than Naomi Watts, continuing Marvel and Sony's tradition of finding some serious talent for what's essentially just a few hours worth of work in a recording booth. What's really fun, however, is that this actually marks a reunion (of sorts) with Holland. How's that for some clever casting?