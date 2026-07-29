Jumanji: Open World Trailer Brings The Game Into The Real World

Cards on the table: I actually liked the last two "Jumanji" movies, especially "Welcome to the Jungle" and its mix of action/comedy hijinks and surprising sweetness (specifically, the subplot involving Jack Black's in-game character being controlled by a teenage girl). "The Next Level" is rougher around the edges, yet even that has an unexpectedly tender story thread in which Danny DeVito and Danny Glover play estranged friends/ex-business partners grappling with their mortality. With "Jumanji: Open World" featuring most of the same cast and crew as those two films (including Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman as the youngsters who keep on getting sucked into the titular game), it stands to reason the movie will serve up an identical blend of broad humor and sincerity, and its trailer suggests as much.

The bigger question might be: Will this movie give Dwayne Johnson a hit at a point when he kinda needs one? After his bid for an Oscar with "The Smashing Machine" didn't pan out last year, Johnson tried but failed to bounce back with the costly box office failure of this month's live-action "Moana" remake. Even his last two starring vehicles before that ("Black Adam" and "Red One") underwhelmed across the board, which was quite a change of pace for an A-list star who had become pretty invincible right before the COVID-19 pandemic. His latest "Jumanji" film will have to compete with "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three" in late December, but considering his previous two outings with the franchise fared exceptionally well during equally packed winter holiday frames, that might not be a problem.

"Jumanji: Open World" opens in theaters on December 25, 2026.