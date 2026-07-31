Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Explained
Spider-sense tingling yet? This article contains major spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can ... including, apparently, saving New York City (once again) from a threat far beyond anyone's wildest imagination. Tom Holland's Peter Parker finally comes into his own in "Brand New Day," the fourth film of this rebooted franchise and Marvel's appetizer course to "Avengers: Doomsday" arriving later this year. For much of 2026, fans have eagerly looked forward to what director Destin Daniel Cretton had in store for us this time around, possibly in an adventure that would help tee up the events of the upcoming crossover event film. After all, Spidey has remained noticeably absent from all the marketing for "Doomsday" thus far, leading many to believe that he'll instead pop up in a supporting role in "Secret Wars" next year.
So, does "Brand New Day" reveal why our friendly neighborhood hero is apparently too busy to help his Avengers pals out against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom? Or were all our presumptions wrong and he will, in fact, return for "Avengers: Doomsday"? Or maybe he's just completed his transformation into a mutant spider and is happy to spend the rest of his days inside a big ol' web cocoon. If you're reading this far, you know that none of the above actually comes to pass. In fact, the film is noteworthy for how much it avoids any significant setup for what's to come next (aside from the Jean Grey of it all, of course, portrayed by Sadie Sink).
That all changes in the post-credits scene of "Brand New Day," however. The final tease confirms that "Spider-Man Will Return" — but neglects to specify in which movie. As for the actual sequence, well, fans may be left scratching their heads.
The post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day suggests Peter Parker is in space
Here we go again, folks. Another existential threat is about to rear its terrible head against the Avengers, leading to a struggle that will (likely) span the multiverse. Meanwhile, it appears Spider-Man will be having a grand ol' time hanging out in the cosmos ... somewhere. "Brand New Day" fully wraps up Peter Parker's arc within the span of its relatively lengthy runtime, but the Powers That Be (looking at you, Marvel boss Kevin Feige) apparently couldn't resist the chance to play coy and hint at what Spidey will be up to the next time we see him. When will that be? That's anybody's guess, at this point. But at least we now know where — in a manner of speaking, that is.
To talk about the post-credits scene, however, we first need to start from the beginning. When "Brand New Day" kicks off, Peter is completely forgotten by his best buds: Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds and Zendaya's MJ. Naturally, he runs into the pair multiple times over the course of the story and even winds up getting close to Ned, who is busy obsessing over his MIT college courses and his own quest to find out who Spider-Man really is. He does this with the help of his handy Spidey Tracker app, which uses some fancy tech to notify users exactly where the wall-crawler is at any given time.
When the movie ends, we return to an animated screen showing the app pinging all over the place. First, Spidey is in New York City. Then, the map expands to include all of North America. Suddenly, he no longer appears to be on the planet anymore. Spidey is in deep space, somehow, and questions abound.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day suggests Peter Parker is MIA during Avengers: Doomsday -- but what about Secret Wars?
Where in the world is Spider-Man — or, more accurately, where in outer space is he? Those hoping for some subtle clues sprinkled throughout "Brand New Day" will likely be disappointed. The movie sticks with its ground-level perspective, never straying beyond the confines of New York City nor laying any real groundwork for Victor von Doom's impending arrival. The inclusion of Jean Grey and our first taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on mutants (well, the first since "Ms. Marvel" initially reintroduced the concept) certainly suggests big things on the horizon. But when it comes to Spidey himself, we're left to wonder how exactly he'll fit in when the next two "Avengers" films come rolling around.
We have some guesses, though. It appears that, for once, we can perhaps take Marvel at its word when it comes to "Doomsday." In a mega blockbuster already bursting at the seams with characters, there doesn't seem to be any room left for Tom Holland's Peter to liven things up. That would be a bummer for those of us waiting to see his reaction to Doctor Doom and his oddly familiar-looking face (presuming the former Tony Stark actor is ever actually unmasked). But it'd be silly to assume that the MCU would let its flagship character sit out the action completely. Wherever Peter may be, we'd bank on "Secret Wars" explaining his exact whereabouts and putting him in position to help out his old buddies (who will, at first, need some help remembering who he is) once more.
For now, we'll have to play the waiting game. Luckily, we have just the movie for you. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is now playing in theaters.