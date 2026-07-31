Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Explained

Spider-sense tingling yet? This article contains major spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can ... including, apparently, saving New York City (once again) from a threat far beyond anyone's wildest imagination. Tom Holland's Peter Parker finally comes into his own in "Brand New Day," the fourth film of this rebooted franchise and Marvel's appetizer course to "Avengers: Doomsday" arriving later this year. For much of 2026, fans have eagerly looked forward to what director Destin Daniel Cretton had in store for us this time around, possibly in an adventure that would help tee up the events of the upcoming crossover event film. After all, Spidey has remained noticeably absent from all the marketing for "Doomsday" thus far, leading many to believe that he'll instead pop up in a supporting role in "Secret Wars" next year.

So, does "Brand New Day" reveal why our friendly neighborhood hero is apparently too busy to help his Avengers pals out against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom? Or were all our presumptions wrong and he will, in fact, return for "Avengers: Doomsday"? Or maybe he's just completed his transformation into a mutant spider and is happy to spend the rest of his days inside a big ol' web cocoon. If you're reading this far, you know that none of the above actually comes to pass. In fact, the film is noteworthy for how much it avoids any significant setup for what's to come next (aside from the Jean Grey of it all, of course, portrayed by Sadie Sink).

That all changes in the post-credits scene of "Brand New Day," however. The final tease confirms that "Spider-Man Will Return" — but neglects to specify in which movie. As for the actual sequence, well, fans may be left scratching their heads.