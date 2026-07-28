Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

It is a brand new day for Peter Parker, as "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" makes its way into theaters. By putting its titular hero through the wringer, it appears Marvel has given us the best Tom Holland Spider-Man movie yet. This, of course, is saying something, considering just how much Holland's Peter Parker has been through in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already. He found out his crush's dad was a supervillain, got his identity revealed to the whole world, saw his mentor die in front of him, saw his aunt die in front of him, faced two more seasoned and more famous multiverse versions of himself, realized the coolest Spider-Man villain isn't even from his universe, and then was forced to make his friends and loved ones forget who he is.

It's quite a lot for Peter Parker, which begs the question: Where do we go from here? We know Sony's Spider-Man-less Spider-Man Universe has collapsed and died, but we don't really know for sure just yet if Spider-Man will return in "Avengers: Doomsday." That means a lot of eyes are on "Brand New Day" and, most importantly, its post-credits scenes, to drop hints about the future of the franchise.

So? Do you have to stay behind in the theater waiting for some big surprise? Though Marvel Studios has conditioned audiences to always look for a post-credits scene or two, the "Spider-Man" movies have played things a little different, frequently going for in-universe jokes rather than big hints of what's to come or cameos. Is that different this time? Let's get into it, and never fear: This article is totally spoiler-free as promised.