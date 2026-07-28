Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It is a brand new day for Peter Parker, as "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" makes its way into theaters. By putting its titular hero through the wringer, it appears Marvel has given us the best Tom Holland Spider-Man movie yet. This, of course, is saying something, considering just how much Holland's Peter Parker has been through in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already. He found out his crush's dad was a supervillain, got his identity revealed to the whole world, saw his mentor die in front of him, saw his aunt die in front of him, faced two more seasoned and more famous multiverse versions of himself, realized the coolest Spider-Man villain isn't even from his universe, and then was forced to make his friends and loved ones forget who he is.
It's quite a lot for Peter Parker, which begs the question: Where do we go from here? We know Sony's Spider-Man-less Spider-Man Universe has collapsed and died, but we don't really know for sure just yet if Spider-Man will return in "Avengers: Doomsday." That means a lot of eyes are on "Brand New Day" and, most importantly, its post-credits scenes, to drop hints about the future of the franchise.
So? Do you have to stay behind in the theater waiting for some big surprise? Though Marvel Studios has conditioned audiences to always look for a post-credits scene or two, the "Spider-Man" movies have played things a little different, frequently going for in-universe jokes rather than big hints of what's to come or cameos. Is that different this time? Let's get into it, and never fear: This article is totally spoiler-free as promised.
How many credits scenes does Spider-Man: Brand New Day have?
Yes, there is a post-credits scene for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Kind of. At the very, very end of the credits (not mid-credits), there is a short coda for the film. However, it's neither vital to your enjoyment of the movie nor a huge reveal concerning Spider-Man's future. Rather, it's intended for Marvel completionists only, and non-dedicated folks who don't care about watching every single tiny post-credits scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe don't have to wait for it.
In the meantime, fans who have already seen "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and are already looking at the future, we have the biggest superhero movie in a decade coming out in a few months. "Avengers: Doomsday" sure looks like an assembly of every MCU character still alive (and even most of the ones who are supposed to be dead). It's all part of what feels like the end of Marvel as we know it, leading up to "Avengers: Secret Wars" being the only Marvel movie premiering in 2027. After that? Who knows. It will be ... a brand new day.
The synopsis for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" reads:
"Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him — and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them."
The film's cast also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Mark Ruffalo.