Christian Bale's Adventure Movie Based On A Classic Book Is The Perfect '90s Nostalgic Watch

Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island" was first published in 1883 and is still, to this day, the basis of all pirate/adventure stories that followed. If it was assigned to you in school, it's likely that you read it as a fun extracurricular activity. You most certainly saw one of the 50-plus film adaptations of the book, which have been churned out at a pretty constant pace since about 1918, when Fox released Sidney and Chester Franklin's adaptation.

The most famous "Treasure Island" movie is probably the one that Disney released in 1950, starring Robert Newton as Long John Silver and Bobby Driscoll as the young Jim Hawkins, although your age may determine which movie you watched first. Some might recall the 1972 version with Orson Welles, or the animated version from 1973. Some might even best know "Muppet Treasure Island" from 1996, or Disney's animated sci-fi riff "Treasure Planet" from 2002. (Millennials love "Treasure Planet," and /Film has written about it extensively.) And Hollywood isn't done with Stevenson's classic: A new "Treasure Island" TV series is currently in the works.

An adaptation that fewer audiences may be familiar with is the 1990 TNT version that starred Charlton Heston as Long John Silver, and a young Christian Bale as Jim Hawkins. This was two years before "Newsies," so Bale was only about 15 or 16 years old. The TNT movie was a big deal at the time, and starred a who's-who of notable actors. It came at a time when many cable networks were trying to break into the prestige miniseries game, and audiences were treated to many wild, ambitious TV projects (be sure to read our article on forgotten '90s miniseries). Sadly, most of them (like "Treasure Island") quickly vanished from memory.