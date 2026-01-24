Steven Spielberg Directed Christian Bale's First Major Movie For Personal Reasons

Cinema academics tend to describe 1985's "The Color Purple" and 1987's "Empire of the Sun" as the movies that finally made Steven Spielberg grow up. These were the pictures that saw him step away from the fantastical creatures and genre thrills of his earlier work to tell fully grounded human stories for the first time. It's a reductive way to look at his art as a director, but it's not wholly invalid, either.

Of the pair, though, it's "Empire of the Sun" that feels more personal. "The Color Purple" is sensitive in the way it adapts Alice Walker's regularly banned book, and it's obvious that Spielberg sympathizes with the queer Black woman at its center, but he also struggles to get a grip on how to best handle her experiences. However, that's not at all the case with "Empire of the Sun," a film in which a preteen Christian Bale, in his first major movie role, plays a boy who's forced to grow up way too quickly. A child of divorce himself, Spielberg understandably gravitated to this motif throughout his career on his way to helming the cinematic therapy session that is "The Fabelmans."

Speaking to The New York Times in 1988, he didn't deny that this was what drew him to "Empire of the Sun" as well. Still, as much as he appreciated that it was a story about a child, what really attracted him was "the idea that this was a death of innocence, not an attenuation of childhood, which, by my own admission and everybody's impression of me, is what my life has been." Therein, perhaps, lies the paradox of Spielberg: As much as he was criticized for needing to grow up as an artist when he was younger, his personal life was a different story.