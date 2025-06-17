A Heartbreaking Steven Spielberg Drama Was Based On A Banned Book

One of my favorite novels is Bohumil Hrabal's "Too Loud a Solitude," and it contains a line I think about every time I read something new: "My briefcase is full of books and that very night I expect them to tell me things about myself I don't know." For while the act of reading is looking inward at someone else's words on a printed page, great writing has the power to expand one's mind and perspective in almost limitless directions. Banning and burning books has the opposite effect, closing things off and denying other people the freedom to explore ideas and make their own minds up.

Sadly, the contentious act of censoring books in the United States has a long and regrettable history reaching back as far as the first European settlers on the continent. One of the earliest examples was William Pynchon's "The Meritorious Price of Our Redemption" from 1650, which was deemed heretical by puritan leaders and burned in New England, leaving only four known copies in existence. Two centuries later, Harriet Beecher Stowe's "Uncle Tom's Cabin" faced similar treatment in states where books denouncing slavery were outlawed. Throughout the 20th Century, some big names have also fallen foul of censorship, including Ernest Hemingway's "A Farewell to Arms" and Anne Frank's "Diary of a Young Girl." Now, book banning is once again a controversial issue in our current political climate. Since 2021, around 16,000 titles have been censored in schools, including bestsellers like Stephen Chbosky's "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," Khaled Hosseini's "The Kite Runner," and, most dystopian of all, Margaret Atwood's landmark novel "The Handmaid's Tale."

Sales figures, critical acclaim, and awards offer little protection from those who wish to curb our reading habits. That was certainly the case with Alice Walker's "The Color Purple," which was adapted into a heartbreaking drama by Steven Spielberg in 1985. Walker's novel was a hit with critics and became a bestseller, going on to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and make the author the first Black woman to receive the award in that category. It also became one of the most banned novels in the United States, starting with an attempt to pull it from school bookshelves the year before Spielberg's adaptation was released. Let's take a closer look at the movie and how it holds up.