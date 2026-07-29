Quote Of The Day By Christopher Walken: 'You Can't Fool Bugs Bunny...'

Christopher Walken needs no introduction. He's one of the most recognizable actors of all time, having built a unique career for himself by playing oddballs and weirdos. With his idiosyncratic line delivery and unique facial features, Walken is one of those actors who elevates any film he's in, even if he shows up for only one scene. Heck, he even makes the terrible Ben Affleck/Jennifer Lopez movie "Gigli" somewhat watchable for a few minutes when he pops up playing a weird cop who takes Affleck's character aside and says, "Go down to Marie Callender's, get me a big bowl, pie, some ice cream on it, mmm-hmm good! Put some on your head! Your tongue would slap your brains out trying to get to it!"

Whatever that means.

Born in 1943, Walken began his showbiz career at a young age, appearing as a child actor extra in various TV shows. He would act steadily for the rest of his life, and was also trained as a dancer (a skill he put to use in various films and other projects, including Fatboy Slim's "Weapon of Choice" music video). In 1978, he took home a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for "The Deer Hunter."

While never a traditional leading man (although George Lucas did consider him for Han Solo in "Star Wars," believe it or not), Walken developed a style all his own. He frequently plays villains, although he can play kind characters just as well (for one of the best examples of this, look no further than his Oscar-nominated turn in Steven Spielberg's "Catch Me If You Can"). A fan-favorite and frequent "Saturday Night Live" host, Walken's most recent prominent roles have included "Dune: Part Two," where he played Emperor Shaddam IV, and the Apple TV series "Severance," where he plays Burt.