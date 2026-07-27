The Star Trek LEGO Line Expands With The Enterprise Bridge And Original Series Characters
LEGO is hitting warp speed when it comes to its new "Star Trek" line of building brick sets. After unveiling the first official "Star Trek" LEGO set in the form of the Enterprise-D from "The Next Generation," the plastic block company is now turning back to "Star Trek: The Original Series" for its next set.
Announced at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, LEGO is releasing the Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge, and it will feature all the beloved classic characters that you'd want to see hanging around the signature ship's set.
In addition to the ship's bridge, where Captain Kirk (William Shatner) hands out orders and commands the Enterprise, the set also includes the transporter room (which actually served a practical purpose during production on the original "Star Trek" TV show). It even has a cool little mechanism that allows you to beam up the minifigures, just as Scotty (James Doohan) intended. In addition, there's another cool element that allows you to simulate warp speed turbulence or battle scenarios with the captain's chair rocking around.
Beam me up, LEGO!
Fans will be happy to see that the LEGO "Star Trek" U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge set comes with minifigures for James T. Kirk, Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Hikaru Sulu (George Takei), Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig), Christine Chapel (Majel Barrett), and Montgomery Scott (or Scotty).
Joining the minifigures are four tribbles, which can bust through one of the control panels, simulating the events of "The Trouble with Tribbles" (itself an iconic "Star Trek" episode inspired by a real-life animal infestation in Australia), as well as accessories like Spock's harp, a couple Vulcan Lirpas and a Trident Scanner.
The LEGO "Star Trek" U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge will be available starting on September 1, 2026, but you can pre-order it now for $199.99.
Considering the long legacy of "Star Trek" that spans back several decades, LEGO will be very busy bringing various sects of the franchise to the building brick space. Here's hoping each signature ship from the likes of "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," "Enterprise," "Discovery," and beyond will get its due diligence. We'll keep you posted as LEGO continues to head into the final frontier.