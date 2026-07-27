The Star Trek LEGO Line Expands With The Enterprise Bridge And Original Series Characters

LEGO is hitting warp speed when it comes to its new "Star Trek" line of building brick sets. After unveiling the first official "Star Trek" LEGO set in the form of the Enterprise-D from "The Next Generation," the plastic block company is now turning back to "Star Trek: The Original Series" for its next set.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, LEGO is releasing the Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge, and it will feature all the beloved classic characters that you'd want to see hanging around the signature ship's set.

LEGO

In addition to the ship's bridge, where Captain Kirk (William Shatner) hands out orders and commands the Enterprise, the set also includes the transporter room (which actually served a practical purpose during production on the original "Star Trek" TV show). It even has a cool little mechanism that allows you to beam up the minifigures, just as Scotty (James Doohan) intended. In addition, there's another cool element that allows you to simulate warp speed turbulence or battle scenarios with the captain's chair rocking around.