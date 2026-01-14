Star Trek's Tribbles Were Inspired By A Real-Life Animal Infestation In Australia

"Star Trek" is filled with alien races: Vulcans, Klingons, Romulans, Borg, and ... tribbles? Famous for their appearance in the aptly titled episode "The Trouble with Tribbles," those non-sapient creatures appear as small balls of fur, with no visible eyes, limbs, or mouths. Still, they make noise (purring when pleased, shrieking when not) and eat like wild. When they eat, they then breed exponentially. That right there is indeed the trouble with tribbles, which threaten to overtake Deep Space Station K7.

Tribbles were inspired by a real-life cute animal famous for rapid breeding: rabbits. "F*** like rabbits" is the phrase we use to describe any couple in a honeymoon mood, because rabbits do reproduce quite quickly. Rabbit mothers' pregnancies only last about a month, so they can produce several litters every year. This means once rabbits enter a habitat, it can be hard to get rid of them; Australia has been dealing with rabbits as an invasive species for about 150 years.

Speaking in a 2016 interview with Mass Appeal, "The Trouble with Tribbles" writer David Gerrold explained that he wanted to show that, much like rabbits have in Australia, a dangerous species can look nonthreatening: