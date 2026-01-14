Star Trek's Tribbles Were Inspired By A Real-Life Animal Infestation In Australia
"Star Trek" is filled with alien races: Vulcans, Klingons, Romulans, Borg, and ... tribbles? Famous for their appearance in the aptly titled episode "The Trouble with Tribbles," those non-sapient creatures appear as small balls of fur, with no visible eyes, limbs, or mouths. Still, they make noise (purring when pleased, shrieking when not) and eat like wild. When they eat, they then breed exponentially. That right there is indeed the trouble with tribbles, which threaten to overtake Deep Space Station K7.
Tribbles were inspired by a real-life cute animal famous for rapid breeding: rabbits. "F*** like rabbits" is the phrase we use to describe any couple in a honeymoon mood, because rabbits do reproduce quite quickly. Rabbit mothers' pregnancies only last about a month, so they can produce several litters every year. This means once rabbits enter a habitat, it can be hard to get rid of them; Australia has been dealing with rabbits as an invasive species for about 150 years.
Speaking in a 2016 interview with Mass Appeal, "The Trouble with Tribbles" writer David Gerrold explained that he wanted to show that, much like rabbits have in Australia, a dangerous species can look nonthreatening:
"My thinking was that not every alien we meet is going to be ugly, and not every alien we meet is going to be immediately dangerous. We're not going to recognize the danger to us until it might be too late. So, the rabbits in Australia were perfect. Little fuzzy creatures that are fun to pet and they purr, but they breed like crazy. Next thing you know, Captain Kirk is up to here in them."
Star Trek's tribbles were inspired by the rabbit invasion of Australia
European rabbits were introduced to Australia by settlers in 1788, but academic research has found that the booming population stems back to 24 rabbits brought over in 1859. Current estimates put the feral rabbit population in Australia at 200 million individuals.
Australia has a reputation for bizarre, sometimes dangerous animals. The continent is home to various poisonous critters, large flightless birds, and saltwater crocodiles that can grow bigger than many sharks. At first glance, rabbits seem more like the cuddlier Aussie animals, like koalas, wombats, and wallabies (mini kangaroos, basically). Since rabbits are not native to Australia, though, they upset the ecological equilibrium like any invasive species. Rabbits are specifically known for causing crop and soil damage in Australia from over-feeding. Similarly, some areas of the country use extensive rabbit-proof fences to keep the animals out. Australian state Queensland has also banned rabbits as pets.
Perhaps Australia should ask for pest extermination advice from the Klingons. "The Trouble with Tribbles" shows that tribbles react poorly to Klingons and the feeling is mutual; a Klingon spy posing as a Federation officer Arne Darvin (Charlie Brill) is exposed when a tribble shrieks at him.
"The Trouble with Tribbles" remains one of the most famous "Star Trek" episodes. When the franchise's 30th anniversary came around in 1996, the crew of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" even had their main cast literally revisit the episode via time travel in "Trials and Tribble-ations." In that episode, Worf (Michael Dorn) reveals the Klingons destroyed the tribbles' home world to eradicate the pests, but that effort is undone when the DS9 team bring some tribbles back to the 24th century, where they start reproducing. Like rabbits, tribbles are trouble because they're so hard to remove.