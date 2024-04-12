Futurama Got A Confused Call From A Star Trek Writer Over Their Tribbles Homage

In the "Futurama" episode "The Problem with Popplers" (May 7, 2000), the Planet Express crew lands on a distant, uncharted planet hoping to find a fast food joint; the ship had run out of supplies and Bender (John DiMaggio) was only able to make a meal with baking soda and capers. They land on a Class-M planet which, as Leela (Katey Sagal) explains, should at least provide roddenberry bushes. What they find instead are craters stuffed with brown, crunchy, edible meat nuggets ... that are utterly delicious. Snarfing ensues.

No one has set foot on this planet before so the Planet Express crew packs up the morsels and takes them back to Earth to sell on street corners. It's not long before they attract the attention of fast food proprietor Fishy Joe (Maurice LaMarche), and turn the nuggets — nicknamed Popplers — into a global phenomenon.

Naturally, there is something unusual about the Popplers. While Leela eats, one of the Popplers folds open, and a giggling baby face appears. It seems the Popplers are the developing larval young of the Omicronians, a species of vicious conquerors. The Omicronians aren't too pleased that their babies are being eaten like snacks and offer to eat Leela to even the ledger sheet, as it were.

Trekkies will likely have giggled at the Roddenberry joke above — Gene Roddenberry created "Star Trek" — and they perhaps even felt a twitch of recognition when reading the episode's title. It is, of course, a reference to "The Trouble with Tribbles" (December 29, 1967), a comedic episode of the original "Star Trek" series wherein little fuzzy critters infiltrate a grain shipment.

According to the "Problem with Popplers" DVD commentary, the writer of "Tribbles," David Gerrold, called the "Futurama" offices to say he recognized the reference.