Set Phasers To Fun: LEGO's First Star Trek Set Is The Next Generation's Enterprise-D

In addition to creating a detailed LEGO replica of the Enterprise-D from "The Next Generation," the set also includes some fantastic features, starting with the detachable command saucer. Plus, there's a secondary hull and warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing. The ship also has an opening shuttle bay and two mini shuttlepods.

Admittedly, it's a little disappointing that the ship couldn't be built in such a way to contain a full bridge for the minifigures to be situated on. Of course, that's because the scale of any version of the Enterprise is so massive that to have a ship that contains a bridge scaled to the minifigures, the LEGO set would need to be significantly bigger — and more expensive. But as it stands, the LEGO model of the ship itself is pretty slick.

Plus, the good news is that it still comes with all the minifigures you'd want: Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher all come with the set, and there's a little display stand for them to be situated on.

Each of them also comes with unique accessories, such as a teacup, trombone with stand, phaser, tricorder, engineering case, PADD, bottle, portable tractor beam generator, and the cat named Spot.

In the future, it would be nice if LEGO came up with smaller playsets or display pieces that recreated the bridges of the various Enterprises, especially because they're such an iconic location in any "Star Trek" series. Since this is likely just the first "Star Trek" LEGO set in the works, there are presumably many more where this came from.

The LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D will be available starting on November 28, just in time for Black Friday, and it's priced at $399.99.