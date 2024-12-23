What NCC Really Means In The Star Trek Franchise

As previously explained in the pages of /Film, the "U.S.S." in U.S.S. Enterprise stands for "United Starship." It was extrapolated from the modern American Navy's use of "U.S.S." on its sea vessels. Here on Earth, it stands for "United States Ship."

But what does the "NCC" stand for in NCC-1701? As all good Trekkies know, NCC-1701 is the registry number for the U.S.S. Enterprise and is emblazoned in large letters all over the exterior hull of the ship. Other vessels, of course, have their own registry numbers. On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," set a century after the original series, the registry was updated to NCC-1701-D. The titular spacecraft on "Star Trek: Voyager" had a registry number of NCC-74656, while the spaceship Discovery on "Star Trek: Discovery" was NCC-1031.

Registry numbers are a wonderfully geeky way to add an element of reality into a fantastical sci-fi show like "Star Trek." The consistency among starship registry numbers implies that there is a vast and complicated off-screen bureaucracy at work, and that thousands upon thousands of people are required to make sure a starship functions and is accurately kept track of. If you think it takes a lot of paperwork to register a car at the DMV, imagine how much more complicated it would be to construct a fast-than-light spacecraft armed with phasers and photon torpedoes. The fact that there may be a lot of mundane paperwork in the future makes "Star Trek" that much more relatable.

So, what does the "NCC" actually stand for? As it so happens, it stands for nothing. At least not in canonical "Star Trek." There has never been an on-screen explanation for the registry lettering. One has to look to expanded universe lore (like novels and sourcebooks) to find the answer.