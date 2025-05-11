How Much Would It Cost To Build The Starship Enterprise From Star Trek?

Within the universe of "Star Trek," we actually know exactly how much it cost to build the U.S.S. Enterprise: exactly zero dollars and zero cents. "Star Trek" takes place in a post-capitalist utopia wherein money has been dispensed with. Everyone still works, but it is to better themselves, to better society at large, or to serve others they care about. Thanks to miracle technologies like faster-than-light engines and replicators that can summon food out of thin air, no one wants for anything, and citizens are free to pursue their passions. If you want to farm kumquats, you may farm kumquats. You may have to move to a planet that has the room to do so, but it can be arranged for you. Capitalists and collectors are villains.

Advertisement

So it goes with starship construction. Starfleet vessels are built at a facility called Utopia Planitia, which orbits Mars, and ships are (presumably) constructed out of specially mined ores, specially constructed computers and engine parts, and salvaged pieces of other recycled ships. The people who build the ships only focus on making the best ship possible, and equip it with the best possible tools for its designated missions; a research vessel, for instance, would have better scanning equipment. A transport vessel would have more room for passengers.

We here in the 21st century, sadly, still live under the yoke of capitalism, and making an actual Starfleet vessel like the U.S.S. Enterprise would cost a great deal of money. Also, since we don't yet have a Utopia Planitia ship-building facility in the present, we would also need to worry about the cost of manufacturing the materials needed to make a starship using modern means. Plus, there's the issue of taking the pieces up into space where they can be assembled.

Advertisement

This ship is going to run a pretty penny.