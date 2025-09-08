First Look At New Star Trek LEGOs Reveal The Best Captain In Minifig Form
Space. The final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission, to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no one has gone before.
Now, "Star Trek" will boldly go somewhere else the franchise has never gone before, because LEGO just teased the first ever building brick playsets inspired by the long-running, beloved sci-fi franchise. And if the cute teaser video is any indicator, we know exactly what the first "Star Trek" LEGO set will be.
In honor of "Star Trek" Day, marking the anniversary of the September 8 premiere of the original series back in 1966, the franchise's official YouTube channel posted this:
Rather than starting with "Star Trek: The Original Series," LEGO is jumping straight to the revered "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as evidenced by none other than Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) appearing as one of LEGO's signature minifigs on the teleporter of what we can only assume is the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D), or Enterprise-D.
We're pretty sure this means that the first LEGO set out of the gate is going to be a big building brick version of the Enterprise-D, and it's probably a safe bet that it will come with a bunch of minifigs featuring the rest of the crew.
The Next Generation's Enterprise-D will likely be the first Star Trek LEGO set
Rumors have actually been swirling about "Star Trek" LEGO sets since late 2024, and if you do some digging, you just might find some leaked images of the Enterprise-D LEGO set and the roster of minifigs that will come with it. But for now, we're going to wait until the full set is officially announced by LEGO.
It's kinda wild to think that this is the first time "Star Trek" has been given the official LEGO treatment. "Star Wars" LEGO sets have been around for decades now, and they're one of the toymaker's most popular brands, so it only makes sense that "Star Trek" would join in the fun as well. Despite its massive popularity, the merchandise push behind "Star Trek" has never been as massive as "Star Wars." But bringing "Trek" into the LEGO scene makes perfect sense.
What we're wondering now is what other "Star Trek" LEGO sets might be in the works. Surely we'll get a LEGO version of the original USS Enterprise from the original series. Perhaps a Klingon Bird-of-Prey will also be added to the line-up. After all, the end of the video says "coming soon" in Klingon. Plus, I can't help but imagine how cool it would be to have a Borg cube LEGO set.
With so many ships and series in the "Star Trek" franchise, there will be no shortage of possibilities for cool LEGO sets, and we can't wait to bring them home. Stay tuned as more details become available.