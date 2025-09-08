First Look At New Star Trek LEGOs Reveal The Best Captain In Minifig Form

Space. The final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission, to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no one has gone before.

Now, "Star Trek" will boldly go somewhere else the franchise has never gone before, because LEGO just teased the first ever building brick playsets inspired by the long-running, beloved sci-fi franchise. And if the cute teaser video is any indicator, we know exactly what the first "Star Trek" LEGO set will be.

In honor of "Star Trek" Day, marking the anniversary of the September 8 premiere of the original series back in 1966, the franchise's official YouTube channel posted this:

Rather than starting with "Star Trek: The Original Series," LEGO is jumping straight to the revered "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as evidenced by none other than Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) appearing as one of LEGO's signature minifigs on the teleporter of what we can only assume is the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D), or Enterprise-D.

We're pretty sure this means that the first LEGO set out of the gate is going to be a big building brick version of the Enterprise-D, and it's probably a safe bet that it will come with a bunch of minifigs featuring the rest of the crew.