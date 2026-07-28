Quote Of The Day By George Lucas: 'You Can't Experiment. You Can't Do Anything...'

It's not easy to put into words just how much Hollywood and cinema have changed thanks to George Lucas. After Steven Spielberg introduced the modern blockbuster with "Jaws," George Lucas revolutionized the industry with the first "Star Wars" movie, kickstarting a franchise that would not only become one of the biggest fictional universes out there, but bring about the digital revolution in cinema, helping establish performance capture, digital characters, and much more.

But before he became associated with a single franchise, Lucas was an indie filmmaker. Born in Modesto, California on May 14, 1944, Lucas grew up interested in comics and science fiction, becoming a big fan of the "Flash Gordon" serials, which would influence his work for decades to come. But before Lucas ever thought of becoming a filmmaker, he was interested in fast cars. Yearning to be a racecar driver, Lucas was involved in an underground racing circuit in his high school years, until a near-death experience put a stop to that dream and launched Lucas' filmmaking career. As a student at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Lucas became part of what was known as The Dirty Dozen, a group of students who would all go on to be renowned filmmakers (including Caleb Deschanel, Walter Murch, and John Milius).

Even as a student, Lucas was not happy with just conforming to the status quo or what was considered normal. Taking courses on animation and graphics, Lucas' student films were experimental and abstract. Throughout his career, Lucas had a good eye for visuals, for experimenting with the medium, but that doesn't mean isn't also an eloquent speaker with plenty of quotable lines.