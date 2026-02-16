A New Star Wars Comic Finally Redeems The Franchise's Most Hated Character

Like many a "Dungeons & Dragons" dungeon master, George Lucas got lost in his own private worldbuilding when he was making his "Star Wars" prequels. He also spent too much time introducing weird little creatures to the franchise and plotting how the Republic would become the Empire, losing sight of the more personal story he was telling.

The prequels have terrible dialogue and less-than-stellar scripts, that much is hard to deny. They also feature bizarre characters like diner owner Dexter Jettster and podracing legend Ben Quadinaros. Yet, it's simultaneously the worldbuilding and big picture plotting that Lucas obsessed over that really stands out in these films. Even if Lucas didn't think his "Star Wars" prequels would be so politically prescient, there's no denying that those movies doubled down on the politics of his original trilogy. They're massive blockbusters that reveal how a fictional democracy fell while commenting directly on the politics and paranoia of George W. Bush's presidency.

Even now, one of the weirdest things about the already very weird prequels is Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best). After all, he's a comical sidekick who ends up being partly responsible for the rise of the Empire after he's manipulated by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) into gaining the "emergency" powers that allow him to become Emperor. He may not be a Sith Lord in disguise himself, but the hapless Gungan is, in fact, pivotal to Lucas' trilogy.

In the canon, Jar Jar suffers a terrible humiliation for his mistake, eventually becoming a homeless street performer. But even if the larger galaxy doesn't know it, a new "Jar Jar Binks" one-shot Marvel comic book written by Best and Marc Guggenheim (with artwork by Kieran McKeown and Laura Braga) makes him essential to the creation of the Rebel Alliance.