The Star Wars Business Decision That Quietly Changed Hollywood Forever

There is nobody quite like George Lucas in Hollywood history. The man took the good will he had built up from directing "THX 1138" and, more importantly, "American Graffiti" and parlayed it into making 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." The result? One of the biggest movies in history, one that spawned one of the biggest multimedia franchises in history along with it. It's all pretty remarkable considering that Lucas literally couldn't afford to make mistakes on "Star Wars" because the budget was so tight.

Lucas became a billionaire thanks to a galaxy far, far away, but what you may not know is that, yes, a large chunk of his empire was built thanks to the movies themselves. However, a much larger portion of the filmmaker's bank account was padded out thanks to the merchandising that resulted from the "Star Wars" saga. It's frankly not even close.

As explained in a February 2012 article from The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Fox, the studio that reluctantly made "Star Wars" in the first place, let Lucas keep the licensing and merchandising rights in exchange for taking $500,000 less as a director's fee. The end result was a multi-billion-dollar decision that would serve as a lesson for every studio in Hollywood in the future.

The thing is, Fox had serious doubts that "Star Wars" would succeed. However, Lucas' space opera was a cultural moment, the likes of which the world had never seen. "Star Wars" literally created a crisis on Halloween in 1977 because there simply weren't enough "Star Wars" character costumes made to meet demand. That goes double for Kenner's "Star Wars" action figures at the time. That was all just the tip of the iceberg, though, as merchandise connected to this franchise has generated billions over the decades.