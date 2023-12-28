How Star Wars Created A Halloween Crisis In 1977

George Lucas' "Star Wars" is easily the most underestimated movie ever made.

When Lucas closed a deal with 20th Century Fox chief Alan Ladd Jr. in June 1973 to write and direct the space opera, he was two months away from hitting the box-office jackpot with his nostalgia-fueled classic "American Graffiti." And while Lucas was a part of the New Hollywood revolution on the strength of "THX 1138" alone, he wasn't interested in making thematically/stylistically provocative films like William Friedkin, Francis Ford Coppola, and Martin Scorsese. He just wanted to tell stories, one of which happened to be an intergalactic saga inspired by the escapist adventures of his youth.

No one got it. So when "Star Wars" turned into the biggest cinematic phenomenon since "Gone with the Wind," just about everyone who made money off the motion picture industry was caught flat-footed. In many cases, the demand for anything related to "Star Wars" far outpaced what could be supplied. For example, as the holidays approached, toy manufacturer Kenner had to furnish stores with vouchers for action figures that wouldn't be available until well after the new year.

The toy shortfall was presaged two months earlier when parents had to break the tragic news to their kids that if they wanted to go as Darth Vader for Halloween, the costume would have to be a homemade creation. Because while costume companies had acquired the rights to produce "Star Wars" get-ups, they were woefully underprepared for the consumers' ravenous appetite for anything tied to that galaxy far, far away.