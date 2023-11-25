George Lucas' First Screening Of The Star Wars Trailer Was A Total Flop

In a 2000 Star Wars Insider interview with "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" director Irvin Kershner, he admits that he was initially reluctant to take on the project: "'Star Wars' was one of the greatest successes we ever had in film, and I felt to follow it would only be to make a film not as good." Even the studio did not want him to get involved with the sequel, feeling that Kershner was "too old, because it's a young person's film." He also knew next to nothing about special effects.

But as much of a success as "Star Wars" became, it was not initially received that way. In the same interview, Kershner recalls viewing a trailer at Francis Ford Coppola's New Year's Eve party: "We were all baffled, to tell you the truth. We did not believe that he was going to get away with this. We all had little conversations on the side — 'What do we say to him? It's a cartoon, not a real science-fiction picture!'"

There was another early screening for Lucas' filmmaker friends that has since become a Hollywood legend. According to Steven Spielberg in an interview with Empire Magazine, Brian DePalma was the most critical of the rough cut:

"When we went out to dinner afterwards, Brian began yelling at George: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND YOUR STORY! THERE'S NO CONTEXT! WHAT IS THIS SPACE STUFF? WHO CARES? I'M LOST! ... This won't be commercial. Nobody will get it. It's just a void with stars and some silly ships moving around.'"

De Palma refuted this claim in a 2021 interview on the "Light the Fuse" podcast. Yet considering the film landscape during the mid-1970s, it's understandable why Lucas' peers were skeptical of his fantasy world of Wookies and lightsabers.