George Lucas Was Blunt About His Expectations For Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

One of the things that gets lost when you look back on the incredible history of "Star Wars" as a franchise was just how precarious the whole Lucasfilm empire (no pun intended) was between the release of the original 1977 classic and its first sequel "The Empire Strikes Back." George Lucas is a genius for about a billion different reasons, but how he navigated Lucasfilm through this time period and somehow ended up not only controlling the rights to his creation but also producing the (arguably) best installment of the entire franchise is about the height of his business acumen.

Remember, Fox owned "Star Wars." They bought the pitch from Lucas and funded it, which meant Fox owned "Star Wars," not George Lucas. What Lucas was able to do in those original contracts with the studio was to claim a few key points that most folks ignored in their deal memos, most notably more control over the sequels and total control over merchandising.

As he explained to AFI in 2000, Fox was overjoyed to make that deal because they didn't really think the movie was going to blow up the way it did, and by giving Lucas those points in the contract, they saved themselves a significant amount of upfront money.