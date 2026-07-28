How Jurassic Park Author Michael Crichton Felt About Critics Who Called The Sci-Fi Novel 'Antiscience'

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Michael Crichton is unrivaled in some ways when it comes to finding success in "the business," as it were. He's the only author to ever have a number one movie, TV show, and book at the same time. Oh, and he managed to do that twice. As the writer behind novels such as "Jurassic Park," and one of the driving forces behind the colossal hit that was "E.R.," he was a titan. He was also accused of being "antiscience."

Despite many of his books taking place in the realm of science fiction, most notably "Jurassic Park" (which sparked a major Hollywood bidding war at the time), Crichton had been accused of, well, being against science thanks to his writing. In an interview with David Sheff for Playboy, Crichton once addressed these allegations and made his thoughts on the matter very clear:

"I've always been called anti-whatever. Antifeminist, anti-Japan, antiscience. There's a long list. The science thing was said to me directly. People said that by expressing concerns about the negative impact of science and technology, I was fueling people's fears and diminishing the ability of science to progress. But that's baloney. If it were true that 'Jurassic Park' is antiscience and impeding progress and people's interest in science, why are so many natural history museums in the U.S. now running shows called 'Jurassic Park' or 'The Real Jurassic Park?'"

"They perceive that the effect of these stories is to arouse tremendous interest and enthusiasm — more than scientists are generally able to," Crichton concluded.

Crichton didn't write the script for the "Jurassic Park" movie, though he did contribute to some early drafts. But the larger public perception of the story was shaped by Steven Spielberg's 1993 film adaptation, which went on to become a massive hit.