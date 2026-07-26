New Black Panther Actor David Jonsson Starred In One Of The Best Stephen King Movies Ever

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Academy Award-winning director Ryan Coogler — who took home his first trophy at the 2026 ceremony thanks to his audacious vampire film "Sinners" — made a surprise announcement. For "Black Panther 3," which is set to release in December 2028, British actor David Jonsson has been cast in the role of King T'Challa's (the late Chadwick Boseman) secret son, who is also called T'Challa.

This is, for anyone even fleetingly familiar with Jonsson, great news. In particular, anyone who saw 2025's "The Long Walk" knows precisely how excellent he is as a performer. In one of the very best Stephen King adaptations ever made for the big screen, Jonsson plays Pete McVries, a young man who, alongside Cooper Hoffman's Raymond "Ray" Garraty, joins the titular contest: a walk to the death featuring one chosen boy from each U.S. state, where the last man standing wins a cash prize and one guaranteed, fulfilled wish. Without spoiling anything that happens, the bond that grows between Pete and Ray throughout "The Long Walk" is extraordinary to watch, and Jonsson delivers a great performance throughout.

Jonsson might still be early in his career, but it's a genius choice to cast someone who's not already wildly famous but has the acting chops to succeed Boseman in a lead role in the "Black Panther" franchise. If you're into prestige HBO dramas, you've also seen what Jonsson can do with a good script and a fully realized character.