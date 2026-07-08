The 2026 Emmys Just Snubbed TV's Best Drama Series (Again)

I know I'm a fool for trusting awards shows. I'm a patsy. A stooge. Plop a dunce cap on me, park me in a corner, and call it a day; better yet, call me Boo Boo the Fool. Still, when the Emmy nominations were announced by former winners Jeff Hillier and Liza Colon-Zayas (from "Somebody Somewhere" and "The Bear," respectively), I was at least a little surprised when "Industry," HBO's financial drama that gets better with every single season, didn't get a single nomination. Again.

There are a lot of reasons that this sucks, but first, let me sell you on why you should be watching "Industry." Created by former investment bankers turned showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, "Industry" starts out following newcomer Harper Stern (Myha'la) as she begins a job at the London offices of the financial behemoth Pierpoint & Co. Across its four seasons thus far, though, "Industry" has moved away from what I like to call "money shouting" — think the nonsense business jargon in "Succession," but screamed at a rapid pace — and become an essential character study and one of the most thrilling shows currently on television.

Besides My'hala — who's absolutely astounding as Harper, a young woman who grows increasingly corrupt and craven throughout the series — "Industry" boasts an unbelievable cast that includes Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, and Miriam Petche, just to name a few. Plus, Season 4 brought on phenomenal new players like "Mad Men" alum Kiernan Shipka, "Stranger Things" veteran Charlie Heaton, a deliciously evil Max Minghella, and Kit Harington (delivering a performance that surpasses his entire time on "Game of Thrones"). Yet, when Emmy nomination morning dawned, the show didn't get any recognition at all. That's a crime worse than the ones committed on "Industry," and that's saying something.