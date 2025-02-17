The TV Show That Holds The Record For Most Emmy Wins

There's no greater honor in television than winning a Primetime Emmy Award. For 76 years and counting, the Television Academy has hosted a star-studded awards show that honors the best in televisions. Actors, directors, writers, producers, and more all gather to celebrate everyone's talents and toss back a few drinks.

With all the back-slapping and glad-handing that happens at these Hollywood award shows, you might find yourself wondering which TV show has the most Emmy wins. Thankfully, we've dug through all the statistics and have the definitive answer. In fact, you might be surprised to hear that the show with the most Emmy award wins is one whose record won't be taken down anytime soon. That's largely because it's a television institution that's been running for 50 years and doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

The TV show with the most Emmy wins is none other than "Saturday Night Live," clocking in with 101 wins out of a 341 whopping nominations. The next show in line is "Game of Thrones" with 59 wins and almost zero chance of catching up, unless there's some kind of continuation under the same title.

The late night sketch comedy show created by Lorne Michaels (who has 106 nominations and 21 wins himself, though not solely for "SNL") has been on the air since October 1975, when it broke the mold for variety shows (and was recently chronicled in Jason Reitman's spectacular movie "Saturday Night"). It's been reinvented and overhauled so many times that it's truly a miracle that it's survived this long. Even more impressive is that it's still a pop culture juggernaut, despite many missteps and lows sprinkled among their many triumphs and highs over the years.