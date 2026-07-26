Carrie Trailer: Horror Master Mike Flanagan Brings Stephen King's First Story To Prime

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has turned himself into Stephen King's creative heir as much as the horror master's literal sons, Joe Hill and Owen King. Flanagan's next project on the horizon? A TV show adaptation of King's first published novel "Carrie," which famously centers on a bullied teen girl with latent telekinesis who turns prom night into a bloodbath after a cruel prank pushes her over the edge. It's one of the saddest horror stories ever and a solid fit for Flanagan (who, much like King himself, mixes empathy for his characters with genuine scariness). Now, the first trailer for Flanagan's "Carrie" miniseries, due out on Prime Video, has debuted at San Diego Comic-Con.

The series will feature Summer H. Howell ("Curse of Chucky," "Night of the Reaper") as Carrie White, while frequent Flanagan collaborator Samantha Sloyan will play her abusive, fanatically religious mother Margaret White. Other cast members include Alison Thornton as mean girl Chris Hargensen, Amber Midthunder as gym teacher Rita Desjardin, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, and Matthew Lillard as Principal Henry Grayle.

"Carrie" was the first book King ever wrote, and first made it to the screen in 1976 as a film directed by Brian De Palma and starring Sissy Spacek (who went full method actor to land her iconic role as Carrie). De Palma's "Carrie" remains the high bar to clear; the 2002 "Carrie" TV movie (directed by David Carson, written by Bryan Fuller, and starring Angela Bettis) and the 2013 film (directed by Kimberly Peirce and starring Chloë Grace Moretz) both underwhelmed.

Flanagan, who is breaking his self-imposed rule of no sequels or remakes to helm "Carrie," is aware of what his version is up against. "The only way to approach it was to build something new out of the ingredients of 'Carrie.' Otherwise, there's really no purpose in trying to retread ground that's been so beautifully walked before," he told Entertainment Weekly.