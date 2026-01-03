Mike Flanagan Broke One Of His Directing Rules To Remake Stephen King's Carrie

It's astonishing how many times Stephen King's 1974 novel "Carrie" has been adapted to other mediums. In 1976, Brian De Palma turned the book into a successful feature film starring Sissy Spacek in the titular role. Then, in 1988, "Carrie" was adapted into "Carrie: The Musical," one of the least successful Broadway stage shows in the history of the Great White Way. 11 years later, Katt Shea directed a 1999 sequel to De Palma's film titled "The Rage: Carrie 2." After that, Bryan Fuller penned David Carson's 2002 TV movie version of "Carrie" starring Angela Bettis. Finally, in 2013, Kimberly Pierce directed a straight-up remake of "Carrie" starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

Including King's book, that's six high-profile renditions of "Carrie." Only Dracula gets more attention. Something about the story of a bullied girl taking psychic revenge on her abusers resonates with folks. And the train continues to roll even now, as writer/director Mike Flanagan is currently working on a TV miniseries version of "Carrie," with Summer H. Howell leading the way as Carrie White.

"Carrie" will mark the fourth time Flanagan has adapted a novel by Stephen King (following his film versions of "Gerald's Game," "Doctor Sleep," and "The Life of Chuck"), so the storyteller is intimately familiar with the author. "Carrie" is an odd project for Flanagan, however, as the story has been told so many times before. Indeed, as Flanagan explained to Empire Magazine for its January 2026 issue, he used to have a hard-and-fast, self-imposed "no remakes, no sequels" rule to his filmography. That meant he had to break that rule to adapt "Carrie," his reasoning being that he found a new angle on the material.