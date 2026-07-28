This Forgotten '70s Sci-Fi Movie Depicted The Post-Apocalyptic NYC Of 2012
Warner Bros. has given us many post-apocalyptic sci-fi classics over the years, from "I Am Legend" to the "Mad Max" saga. But what about "The Ultimate Warrior?" Never heard of it? Well, you're not the only one. This little-known sci-fi action adventure was shot for around $800,000 in the mid-'70s and almost immediately faded into obscurity. But if you can track it down, the forgotten post-apocalyptic movie holds up and has plenty to keep fans of the genre interested.
"The Ultimate Warrior" is directed by Robert Clouse, who's best known for the Bruce Lee classic "Enter the Dragon." With his 1975 film, he turned his attention to post-apocalyptic action, introducing us to a post-pandemic New York City in the year 2012, where a small enclave of survivors is constantly menaced by gangs trying to steal their garden of vegetables. Yul Brynner, who two years prior had starred as The Gunslinger in "Westworld," plays the titular warrior, who's hired to fend off the gang attacks.
It wasn't exactly a phenomenon, but "The Ultimate Warrior" seemed to do well at the box office, though precise figures are hard to come by. The figure of $9 million is floating around online, but Ultimate Movie Rankings puts the film's adjusted earnings at $14.8 million. IMDb claims the film's estimated budget was $800,000, so it seems likely the movie was a commercial success. Either way, it certainly slipped through the cracks after its theatrical run and was ultimately overshadowed by other post-apocalyptic movies of its era, such as "Logan's Run" and the aforementioned "Mad Max."
The Ultimate Warrior is a fascinating mid-'70s curio
Unlike several '70s sci-fi movies that predicted the future, the events of "The Ultimate Warrior" haven't quite come to pass. But there are glimmers of prescience in the movie, which is set in New York City following the outbreak of a global pandemic that has brought civilization to its knees. Yul Brynner stars as Carson, a mysterious figure with some serious combat skills. He's contacted by Max von Sydow's Baron, the leader of a small New York enclave that has figured out how to grow vegetables amid the barren wasteland of their fallen city.
As such, they've become the targets of roving gangs, most notably a group led by the villainous Carrot (William Smith). It's Carson's job to fight off Carrot and his goons. But while he initially manages to keep them at bay, Carrot and co. continue their attacks, prompting Baron to ask Carson to take his pregnant daughter Melinda (Joana Miles) and flee to an island off the coast of North Carolina.
The movie was mostly shot on the Warner Bros. backlot, and movie fans will almost immediately be able to tell. The streets used in the film will be recognizable to fans of everything from "Friends" to "Batman Returns," and maybe even "Blade Runner," which used the same sets, though with much more extensive production design. Nonetheless, Robert Clouse's film does a serviceable job of depicting a fallen NYC, and Brynner is characteristically convincing as a taciturn badass. There's also plenty of action in the movie, with multiple fight scenes showing off Brynner's abilities. As such, "The Ultimate Warrior" is one of several '70s sci-fi movies that still (mostly) hold up today. It's also just a fascinating little curio for anyone even slightly interested in the genre.