This Forgotten '70s Sci-Fi Movie Depicted The Post-Apocalyptic NYC Of 2012

Warner Bros. has given us many post-apocalyptic sci-fi classics over the years, from "I Am Legend" to the "Mad Max" saga. But what about "The Ultimate Warrior?" Never heard of it? Well, you're not the only one. This little-known sci-fi action adventure was shot for around $800,000 in the mid-'70s and almost immediately faded into obscurity. But if you can track it down, the forgotten post-apocalyptic movie holds up and has plenty to keep fans of the genre interested.

"The Ultimate Warrior" is directed by Robert Clouse, who's best known for the Bruce Lee classic "Enter the Dragon." With his 1975 film, he turned his attention to post-apocalyptic action, introducing us to a post-pandemic New York City in the year 2012, where a small enclave of survivors is constantly menaced by gangs trying to steal their garden of vegetables. Yul Brynner, who two years prior had starred as The Gunslinger in "Westworld," plays the titular warrior, who's hired to fend off the gang attacks.

It wasn't exactly a phenomenon, but "The Ultimate Warrior" seemed to do well at the box office, though precise figures are hard to come by. The figure of $9 million is floating around online, but Ultimate Movie Rankings puts the film's adjusted earnings at $14.8 million. IMDb claims the film's estimated budget was $800,000, so it seems likely the movie was a commercial success. Either way, it certainly slipped through the cracks after its theatrical run and was ultimately overshadowed by other post-apocalyptic movies of its era, such as "Logan's Run" and the aforementioned "Mad Max."