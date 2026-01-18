5 Sci-Fi Movies From The '70s That Predicted The Future

Based on the Ira Levin novel of the same name, "The Stepford Wives" centers on Joanna Eberhart (Katharine Ross), a woman who moves with her husband and children from New York City to the bougie Connecticut community of Stepford. Once there, however, she realizes she doesn't really fit in with the other women, many of whom are completely subservient to their husbands. It turns out that the men of Stepford are replacing their wives with robot replicas in order to have the "perfect" wives, doing away with the human versions. "The Stepford Wives" is sort of sci-fi feminism 101 and has inspired a whole slew of twists on the formula (among them Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" and Drew Hancock's "Companion"), all of which examine how (by and large cisgender and heterosexual) men might try to control their partners through technological means.

Unfortunately, there are several ways "The Stepford Wives" has become a little too real. There's the rather obvious example of men replacing human partners with AI chat companions and choosing artificial relationships over real ones, but there's also the simple fact that if you have a uterus, your body doesn't really belong to you, at least according to the U.S. government. It's kind of a bummer that "The Stepford Wives" actually lost relevancy for a while only to come back stronger than before — it's an amazing story, but one day, I hope that it's pure fiction.