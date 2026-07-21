5 Forgotten Post-Apocalyptic Movies That Still Hold Up Today

We are all interested in the future, for that is where you and I are going to spend the rest of our lives. And we are all quite interested in our fate as a species, evidenced by the fact that just about every culture throughout human history has a speculative version of how the world might end. In modern times, a lot of our secular myths have been re-interpolated through the science fiction genre, which ponders the end of the world through a subgenre of post-apocalyptic texts. Science fiction allows us to look into the future and ponder cataclysm. What could happen to the world to wipe out most of its human population in one fell swoop? Who will survive, and what will be left of them?

Many find it tantalizing to ask these death-infused questions. Some might fear living through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, fighting for whatever remaining food there might be left and fending off hungry attackers. Others might enjoy the idea of living in the post-apocalypse, as all laws and rules will essentially be suspended, and one can construct the world to their dark whims. There's a segment of zombie movie fans who likely picture themselves as rugged, weapons-toting survivalists, lords of the wasteland, able to shoot as many zombies as they want and be hailed as heroes. The best post-apocalypse is a matter of debate.

If given the chance — or if forced by circumstance — how would we rebuild? Would we even try? Would we go gentle into that good night, or rage, rage against the dying of the light?

The five following movies may be obscure to the casual reader, but they are all marvelous examples of how we might ponder the end of the world. Some are trashy B-movies. Some are heady contemplations. They're all worth seeking out.