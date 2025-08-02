This Naomi Watts Horror Movie Was Actually A Remake From The Same Director

In 1997, Austrian provocateur Michael Haneke made "Funny Games," one of the scariest and most confrontational films of its decade. "Funny Games" follows the plight of a placid, upper-class family of three (Susanne Lothar, Ulrich Mühe, Stefan Clapczynski) as they trek to their lakeside cabin for a miniature vacation. As they are settling in, they receive a visit from two creepy young men in tennis whites and gloves, asking to borrow some eggs. The young men are Paul (Arno Firsch) and Peter (Frank Giering), and they clearly have a dark agenda.

As soon as matriarch Anna asks them to leave, Peter and Paul snatch a golf club and begin inflicting injuries. They reveal they have already killed the family dog, and that the remaining family members are not allowed to leave. Peter and Paul tie them up and announce they are going to play some games. These funny games involve torture, mockery, and death. At one point, Paul turns to the camera and asks the audience if the Schober family has a chance at survival. It won't be the last time that "Funny Games" breaks the fourth wall.

Without revealing what happens, "Funny Games" doesn't end well. Haneke, though, isn't just making a run-of-the-mill home-invasion thriller. He is torturing the audience, rather deliberately. Haneke points out to viewers, while they are watching the movie, that they are the ones responsible for the pain they are witnessing. In watching the horrors, you are longing for blood. Do you want to see the torturers get their violent comeuppance instead? Isn't that just more audience bloodlust, Haneke asks? He is implicating you. He is making a comment on the use of violence in cinema.

And his thesis became clearer in 2007 when Haneke made essentially a shot-for-shot remake of "Funny Games" in English with recognizable English-speaking stars. Naomi Watts played the mother, Tim Roth the father, and the torturers were played by Michael Pitt and future "The Brutalist" director Brady Corbet.