The Director Of The Brutalist Once Starred In A Brutal Horror Classic

It's become a fun pub trivia act to be able to rattle off the legion of beloved performers who got their start on the big screen by acting in horror movies. It's less common, however, to learn about actors famous for their roles in horror films pivoting to directing and nabbing an Academy Award nomination for Best Director in the process. But that's precisely what happened with Brady Corbet, the director behind one of the frontrunners for Best Picture (at the time of writing) and a film that /Film's Chris Evangelista called "an overwhelming triumph" in his review, "The Brutalist."

Corbet, for those not familiar, made his feature directorial debut in 2015 with "The Childhood of a Leader." Loosely adapted from Jean-Paul Sartre's short story of the same name, the film centers on an American boy living in France with his authoritarian parents during the Treaty of Versailles and explores the impact this has on his life. His follow-up movie, "Vox Lux," was a criminally underappreciated three-act musical drama starring Natalie Portman about a musician whose break into the industry came after she survived a mass shooting in her youth.

This is to say, the stories Corbet has chosen to helm are dissections of the ways our most formative experiences continue to impact our lives well into adulthood. He's a director deeply invested in the psychological ramifications of adverse experiences, and "The Brutalist" is no different. But this is pretty par for the course when looking at Corbet's previous career as an actor. He made his debut in Catherine Hardwicke's "Thirteen," playing the brother of Evan Rachel Wood's Tracy Freeland, a character who watches as his younger sister engages in self-destructive behavior after turning 13. The following year, he appeared in "Thunderbirds," the massive box office disaster that ended "Star Trek" actor Jonathan Frakes' feature directing career, but he was also cast in Gregg Araki's "Mysterious Skin," a devastating portrait of the aftermath of childhood sexual abuse as survivors enter their teen years.

But arguably Corbet's most notorious role was in Austrian writer/director Michael Haneke's 2007 remake of his own brutal, satirical psychological horror-thriller, "Funny Games."