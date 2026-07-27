Matt Damon's 5 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

This Matt Damon guy? Turns out he's a pretty good actor! Actually, if we're all being honest with ourselves, Damon — a Boston native who grew up with his future co-star and best friend Ben Affleck — is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood writ large, and it feels like we take him for granted a lot of the time. Despite being somehow underrated while also being one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Damon doesn't get quite as much critical attention as contemporaries like Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. In fact, even though Damon does have an Academy Award, it's for writing, not acting, and it feels pretty conspicuous that he hasn't achieved that goalpost just yet.

Still, it's hard to rank Damon's movies, because they're all really different. He's great in a small role in Christopher Nolan's cerebral space film "Interstellar," adorably nebbish as pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the Ocean's movies, outright frightening as the social-climbing Tom Ripley in "The Talented Mr. Ripley," ruthlessly lethal as action hero Jason Bourne in that eponymous franchise, and undeniably compelling in everything from "The Martian" to "Ford v. Ferrari" to "Oppenheimer."

So which movies are the best according to critics? Here are the top five Damon movies ranked by Rotten Tomatoes. An important housekeeping note, though: "Behind the Candelabra," which features Damon as Scott Thorson — the longtime lover of Liberace (Michael Douglas) — is a television movie, not a feature film. Due to that delineation, we've skipped over it in favor of Damon's sixth best film, but no shade towards Damon's performance in "Behind the Candelabra" — it's great!