One Of Matt Damon's Best Movies Went Straight To HBO For A Sad But Valid Reason

In what universe do two A-list actors and an Oscar-winning director team up only to find it difficult to secure financing for a mid-budget movie? The one we currently live in, as that's precisely what happened when Matt Damon ("Good Will Hunting") and Michel Douglas ("Fatal Attraction") partnered with director Steven Soderbergh ("Traffic") for the Liberace biopic "Behind the Candelabra." It remains one of Damon, Douglas, and Soderbergh's best-reviewed movies, but it went directly to HBO instead of theaters. That begs the question: Why?

Released in 2013, the film centers on world-famous pianist Liberace (Douglas) and his relationship with the much younger Scott Thorson (Damon). Their relationship becomes far more complex when Liberace takes other lovers, with Thorson becoming addicted to drugs. Earlier this year, the New York Times ranked "Behind the Candelabra" as one of the best movies of the 21st century.

As for why a movie this good couldn't manage to secure financing through a Hollywood studio and land a theatrical release? In a 2019 interview with The Talks, Damon broke down the situation. Here's what he had to say about it: