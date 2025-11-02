Matt Damon Used A Neat Trick You Didn't Notice For His True Grit Performance

Sometimes, it's the smallest tricks that help achieve perfection in one of the most challenging scenes. In the 2010 adaptation of Charles Portis' 1968 novel, "True Grit," Matt Damon faced a challenge and discovered that speaking tongue-tied for his character La Boeuf was the best way to handle it. The film, directed by the Coen Brothers and widely regarded as one of the few remakes that surpasses the original, featured Damon starring alongside Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn and Hailee Steinfeld in her debut role as Mattie Ross, a young woman seeking to avenge her father's murder.

During the story, La Boeuf suffers a nasty injury after being dragged by a horse, nearly severing a large part of his tongue, drastically impairing his speech. As revealed in an interview, looking back on some of his best work, Damon recalled a clever trick that would make the issue audibly noticeable. "On the technical side, it was like trying to figure out the tongue thing when he gets his tongue injured," Damon recalled to GQ. "And that we figured out I was sitting in a makeup trailer one day on another movie, and picked up a hair tie and just ... started twisting it around my tongue, and just tried to speak normally, and that was how we kind of came up with that little gag." Besides trying to fake a tongue injury, the other thing on Damon's to-do list required him to be the best big-screen guardian for his co-star in her first film.