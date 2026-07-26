Tom Selleck's Emotional 2000s Sci-Fi Movie Has A Bold View About The Future

"Keep moving forward" is the motto of brilliant inventor Cornelius Robinson (Tom Selleck) in director Stephen J. Anderson's underrated 2007 Disney animated film "Meet the Robinsons." It's certainly a hot take these days, but I am a staunch defender of the second all-CGI movie from the House of Mouse, and I firmly believe that nearly 20 years after its release, "Meet the Robinsons" remains one of the best films in the canon of Disney classics. Loosely based on William Joyce's book "A Day with Wilbur Robinson," the movie centers on Lewis (Jordan Fry and Daniel Hansen), an orphaned boy genius who invents a machine with the power to extract and project memories, only for a mysterious villain known as the Bowler Hat Guy to steal it. That's when the time traveler Wilbur Robinson (Wesley Singerman) arrives from the future to bring Lewis on the adventure of a lifetime in an effort to get back his machine.

At one point, it seems Disney had plans to produce a non-theatrical sequel to "Meet the Robinsons." Unfortunately, the project was axed during a bout of restructuring at the company. The cruel irony, of course, is that the crux of the film's themes comes from a famous quote by Walt Disney himself:

"Around here, however, we don't look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we're curious ... and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths."

"Meet the Robinsons" is a thoughtful, adventurous, original sci-fi comedy with a lot of heart, and it marked a significant departure from the usual Disney formula of storytelling. Alas, in the years since its release, the House of Mouse has taken fewer risks and seemingly forgotten the film's message.