Why Disney Canceled The Meet The Robinsons Sequel

When discussing the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios from the 21st century, "Meet the Robinsons" is often overlooked. That is a shame, because it is one of the studio's most underrated films, telling a sincere sci-fi coming-of-age story filled with equal parts laughter and thoughtfulness. Although the film was a box office disappointment, grossing $170.5 million over a budget of $150 million, it received generally positive reviews from critics. It has also garnered some notoriety online, with fans of the film who were children when it hit theaters 18 years ago, now revisiting it and in some cases, sharing it with their children.

"Meet the Robinsons" showcased an exciting sci-fi world, and given its prominent use of time travel, utilized clever story mechanics to explore different eras in time, particularly the year 2037, which, *gulp,* we are closer to now than we are to 2007. Implementing time travel into the script effectively explored the personal and emotional journeys of the film's protagonist Lewis (Jordan Fry), and the antagonist, the Bowler Hat Guy (Stephen Anderson). It also played well for some great laughs, with one of the film's more memorable sequences showcasing the Bowler Hat Guy's childhood memories as Lewis' roommate, Goob, who, just like Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in "Cobra Kai," never got over his devastating loss in a make-or-break-it event, so much so, that he would carry that resentment well into adulthood. This leads to the ever-so memeable and oh-so relatable moment in which Goob walks through his school's hallway in comical self-pity, snubbing his classmates' compliments and invitations, with his adult self reflecting through voiceover, "They all hated me." To this day, no moment in an animated Disney film has made my adolescent self feel more seen.

Despite ending on a narratively satisfying note, "Meet the Robinsons" easily left the door open for further expansion, thanks to its slew of memorable characters and solid worldbuilding. Unfortunately, although a direct-to-video sequel was in development, it never took flight, which is disappointing given the ripe potential the film left for new stories.