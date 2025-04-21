Why Disney Canceled The Meet The Robinsons Sequel
When discussing the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios from the 21st century, "Meet the Robinsons" is often overlooked. That is a shame, because it is one of the studio's most underrated films, telling a sincere sci-fi coming-of-age story filled with equal parts laughter and thoughtfulness. Although the film was a box office disappointment, grossing $170.5 million over a budget of $150 million, it received generally positive reviews from critics. It has also garnered some notoriety online, with fans of the film who were children when it hit theaters 18 years ago, now revisiting it and in some cases, sharing it with their children.
"Meet the Robinsons" showcased an exciting sci-fi world, and given its prominent use of time travel, utilized clever story mechanics to explore different eras in time, particularly the year 2037, which, *gulp,* we are closer to now than we are to 2007. Implementing time travel into the script effectively explored the personal and emotional journeys of the film's protagonist Lewis (Jordan Fry), and the antagonist, the Bowler Hat Guy (Stephen Anderson). It also played well for some great laughs, with one of the film's more memorable sequences showcasing the Bowler Hat Guy's childhood memories as Lewis' roommate, Goob, who, just like Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in "Cobra Kai," never got over his devastating loss in a make-or-break-it event, so much so, that he would carry that resentment well into adulthood. This leads to the ever-so memeable and oh-so relatable moment in which Goob walks through his school's hallway in comical self-pity, snubbing his classmates' compliments and invitations, with his adult self reflecting through voiceover, "They all hated me." To this day, no moment in an animated Disney film has made my adolescent self feel more seen.
Despite ending on a narratively satisfying note, "Meet the Robinsons" easily left the door open for further expansion, thanks to its slew of memorable characters and solid worldbuilding. Unfortunately, although a direct-to-video sequel was in development, it never took flight, which is disappointing given the ripe potential the film left for new stories.
Meet the Robinsons 2 was cancelled by John Lasseter
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Disneytoon Studios produced direct-to-video sequels to some of Walt Disney Animation Studios' theatrical releases. Some of these sequels were based on the Disney Renaissance era of films, including "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," and "The Lion King," as well as films following that era, such as "The Emperor's New Groove," "Lilo and Stitch," and "Brother Bear." According to Jim Hill Media, numerous sequels were in development at Disneytoon Studios, including "Dumbo II," "Chicken Little: The Ugly Duckling Story," and of course, "Meet the Robinsons 2: First Date."
However, The Walt Disney Company acquired Pixar Animation Studios in 2006 for $7.6 billion. Along with the acquisition came the promotion of "Toy Story" director John Lasseter as Chief Creative Officer of both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. One of Lasseter's notable decisions was to cancel Disneytoon's direct-to-video sequels that were in development at the time, claiming that such films had devalued the reputation of Disney's animated catalog. And with that, "Meet the Robinsons 2: First Date" would never see the light of day, and Disneytoon itself would shut down in 2018.
How Disney+ could reintroduce audiences to Meet the Robinsons
Although Disney has long retired its direct-to-video sequels, the rise of Disney+ leaves a door open for further expansion of some of its intellectual properties. TV shows based on "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have served as anchors for the streaming service, but much of the platform's success is based on children viewing the animated catalog. Sure, the first "Moana" was critically and commercially successful in its initial theatrical run, but Disney+ was where the film gained an even bigger life of its own, becoming the most-streamed movie of all time, maintaining the top spot from 2020 to 2024.
Obviously, "Meet the Robinsons" is not nearly as popular as "Moana," but if more fans who watched the film as children introduce it to their kids today, perhaps interest will be renewed. A theatrical sequel is likely out of the question, given the original film's low box office returns, but a television series focusing on the further adventures of Lewis and his inventions, or perhaps a series set in 2037 and beyond, highlighting the futuristic lives of the Robinson family would be a great story to tell. Above all, it would also be great to see the new adult version of Goob, given that Lewis did him a solid by waking him up to catch the winning ball at his Little League championship, preventing him from his cursed path of becoming the Bowler Hat Guy.