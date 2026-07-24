The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer Raises A Giant Question For Every LOTR Fan

What in Middle-earth is going on here? That's the question destined to be on the lips of many a fan of "The Lord of the Rings" following the release of the first trailer for "The Rings of Power" Season 3, though for reasons we may not have fully anticipated. Ever since its debut, the Prime Video prequel has made it quite clear that this is a bold and fresh chapter in the epic story first created by author J.R.R. Tolkien. Despite adapting material taken straight out of the various books, series co-showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have taken several liberties in translating some seriously dense history into an easily-digestible experience. With that, however, comes its own set of fascinating question marks.

To wit: Are we sure we know exactly what "The Rings of Power" is able to adapt? We certainly thought we'd put this to rest, considering that the showrunners themselves previously provided the answer to the question. Months before Season 1 debuted in 2022, Payne explained what Amazon had access to in terms of the copyright situation: the original trilogy, "The Hobbit," and the appendices located at the end of "The Return of the King." That seems straightforward enough. So, too, is the fact that this adaptation exists as a separate franchise from the Peter Jackson movies (as well as other productions currently in the works). What happened in the films has no bearing on what goes down in "The Rings of Power," and vice versa.

If that's the case, then the new Season 3 trailer raise some major questions. Several designs and visuals look eerily similar to those from the films, while others are downright identical. That may just be the tip of the iceberg, as it turns out, and could leave diehards scratching their heads.