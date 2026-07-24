Lord Of The Rings' Balrog Finally Has A Voice, And You Will Literally Never Guess The Actor

It wouldn't be "The Lord of the Rings" without some serious talent making a cameo appearance. "The Hobbit" famously put J.R.R. Tolkien scholar Stephen Colbert in the middle of the action in "The Desolation of Smaug," and now another celebrity nerd is set to join the fray in Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series. You'll never see this one coming.

The world of Middle-earth is currently invading the hallowed grounds of San Diego Comic-Con, as "The Rings of Power" is hosting its buzzy panel for lucky attendees of Hall H. During a conversation between co-showrunners J.D. Payne and and Patrick McKay with several of the cast (moderated by no less a talent than the High King Gil-galad, actor Benjamin Walker), Amazon showed off the most unexpected surprise of all: an in-room featurette revealing that Simon Pegg has joined the cast as the voice of the ancient fiery demon known as the Balrog.

Yeah, you read that correctly. Remember that monstrous creature that (spoiler alert) killed the beloved wizard Gandalf in "The Fellowship of the Ring" and similarly popped up to wreak some havoc in "The Rings of Power" Seasons 1 and 2? Well, not to reference an infamous meme from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," but apparently they talk now. You'll get to hear the melodic voice of the fan-favorite "Mission: Impossible" and "Star Trek" star bring that to life. What a time to be alive, folks. And that's not even the end of it, as "The Rings of Power" announced a trio of other casting announcements as well, which we'll dig into below.