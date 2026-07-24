Rings Of Power Season 3 Comic-Con Trailer Shows The Creation Of LOTR's One Ring

Much like wizards, San Diego Comic-Con trailers are never late, nor are they early — they arrive precisely when they mean to. Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy may cast quite the long shadow, even a quarter of a century later, but "The Rings of Power" has been attempting to summon up that magic again for the small screen. After two relatively up-and-down seasons, Prime Video's mega-budget "Lord of the Rings" series is now preparing for its third installment, and we're finally getting our first look thanks to the annual fan convention.

Love it or hate it, "The Rings of Power" is here to stay, and viewers who've come to appreciate its charms can now look forward to its darkest chapter yet. After years of hemming and hawing over the exact identity of the Dark Lord Sauron (played by Charlie Vickers), the streaming show promises to depict the biggest event in "The Lord of the Rings" with the forging of the One Ring. That inevitably means Sauron's war against the free peoples of Middle-earth will now be waged in earnest, while our good guys (including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin, Daniel Weyman as Gandalf, and many more) will be hard-pressed to keep such evil at bay.

So, what do co-showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have in store for us in Season 3? That's exactly what we're all eager to see for ourselves. Check out the new trailer above!