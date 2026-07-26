Spider-Man's Tom Holland Led A Box Office Flop Based On A Beloved Sci-Fi Book Series

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Tom Holland has become one of our true A-list stars over the last decade largely thanks to his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though Spider-Man completely changed Holland's Hollywood career path, it would be difficult to argue that it hasn't worked out. His initial "Spider-Man" trilogy was enormously successful, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" becoming one of the biggest movies ever. But in the midst of his run as Spidey, he boarded another sci-fi film with major franchise potential. It just didn't pan out.

Specifically, Holland led 2021's "Chaos Walking," a young adult sci-fi film that co-starred Daisy Ridley ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") and was directed by Doug Liman ("Edge of Tomorrow"). As such, it had a lot going for it on paper, including very beloved source material in the form of the novel trilogy by author Patrick Ness. Beginning with "The Knife of Never Letting Go," Lionsgate optioned Ness' books in the hopes of generating another hit YA franchise. Indeed, this was one of many attempts by major studios to replicate the success of the YA box office hit "The Hunger Games" around that time.

"Chaos Walking" takes place in the future and centers on Todd (Holland), a young man who discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious young woman, has crash-landed on his planet. Todd's world, you see, is a place where all the women have disappeared and men are afflicted by "the Noise," a strange force that allows others to perceive their thoughts.

Everything seemed to be going well. Ness' original books were incredibly well received and had a built-in audience. The "Chaos Walking" movie adaptation had two leads who belonged to massively popular ongoing franchises. And Liman had proven himself to be a sturdy blockbuster filmmaker. So, why did things go so terribly wrong?