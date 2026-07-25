The '90s Sci-Fi TV Show Everyone Gave Up On Too Soon

In the 1990s, Virtual Reality was considered both terrifying and full of possibility. On one hand, one might lose themselves into a false reality, losing their ability to distinguish what was real and what was digitally simulated. On the other, V.R. could be peeling back new layers of actual reality, revealing a whole new electric dimension. Would it be possible to project our consciousness into cyber-space? The possibilities were tantalizing.

These ideas were certainly reflected in our media, and there was a huge influx of V.R.-based movies and TV shows that explored the novel technology. Brett Leonard's "The Lawnmower Man" (which Stephen King disowned) explored the horrors of V.R., while shows like "V.R. Troopers" made it look cool. "Johnny Mnemonic" had V.R. scenes, and, of course, who could forget Albert Pyun's "Arcade" (penned by David S. Goyer)? I loved David Cronenberg's "eXistenZ," and some are fond of "The Thirteenth Floor." Naturally, "The Matrix" blew most of its contemporaries out of the water.

Lost in the shuffle was Jeannine Renshaw's 1995 sci-fi TV series "VR.5," a bizarre techno-noir about a computer expert who could use V.R. technology to enter people's subconsciousnesses. It was like "Inception: The TV Series," only made 15 years prior. The series filmed 13 episodes, but was canceled after only 10, running from March to May.

"VR.5" starred Lori Singer as Sydney Bloom, a linewoman for the county and computer enthusiast who, in the show's pilot, finds that she can somehow access a rare V.R. technology that allows her to enter the subconscious minds of others. After interacting with her landlord (Penn Jillette) in the virtual world, for instance, he awakens with a new personality. Thereafter, Sydney is inducted into a shadowy cabal called the Committee, which assigns her V.R.-related consciousness missions.

It's pretty trippy.